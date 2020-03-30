Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Rec Room: Stay engaged during the coronavirus sports shutdown

There’s still plenty to do in The Rec Room.
By Times staff
March 30, 2020
10:24 AM
Sports may be shut down for a while, but that doesn’t mean there’s no sports-related activities to keep you busy. Welcome to The Rec Room, where there’s always plenty to do even while we’re all staying safer at home because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Rec Room: The Times’ favorite sports books
Los Angeles Times sportswriters and editors pick their favorite sports books.
Granderson: Perry Wallace Jr.'s resolve against racism is a story worth reading
‘Strong Inside: Perry Wallace and the Collision of Race and Sports in the South’ is an intimate look at the first black basketball player in the SEC.
The Rec Room: 24 Lakers classics on YouTube to tide you through the sports shutdown
While the 2019-20 Lakers are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, here are 24 classic games to enjoy on YouTube while we’re all stuck at home.
LeBron James says layoff is not good for his 35-year-old body
The Rec Room: 24 Dodgers and Angels must-watch games and memorable moments
With no opening-day Major League Baseball games to tune into Thursday, here are the best Dodgers and Angels videos on YouTube.
