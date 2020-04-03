Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet with hangman’s noose

Washington State v Washington
Mike Leach became head coach at Mississippi State in January after eight seasons with Washington State.
(Otto Gruele Jr. / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
April 3, 2020
8:14 AM
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has apologized on social media for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted.

The outspoken coach on Wednesday night tweeted a picture depicting an elderly woman knitting, the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Miss., reported. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf,” but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied, the newspaper reported.

Leach’s tweet had more than 4,000 likes on Thursday morning. But some MSU players responded to the post with face-palm and raised-eyebrow emojis and a profane acronym. Mississippi State assistant sociology professor and author Margaret A. Hagerman chastised Leach and wrote that lynching jokes are incredibly offensive anywhere and “especially in Mississippi.”

Leach deleted the tweet sometime Thursday morning. He apologized in another tweet: “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.”

The 59-year-old Leach was hired in January to replace Joe Moorhead after coaching at Washington State for eight seasons. Before that, Leach was Texas Tech’s coach from 2000-09.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
