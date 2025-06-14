Letters to Sports: Bill Plaschke is taking the fight to Parkinson’s disease

Go beyond the scoreboard
Bill Plaschke, thank you for your very informative column about Parkinson’s disease and your boxing exercise program. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about five years ago and joined Rock Steady boxing in Burbank six months ago. We do Tai Chi, dancing, speech, the gym machines and boxing. We also work on stretching and floor exercises. My family has noticed a difference in my gait and my endurance. I hope that everyone with Parkinson’s will take heed and find an exercise program specific to their needs. I never had a right jab before, but I have a good one now.
Sandy Kaufman
North Hollywood
I’m often in the mood to punch him after reading one of Plaschke’s columns, but after reading Sunday’s column I wanted nothing more than to give him a hug. It reminds me that everyone is fighting a battle none of us can see. Be kind.
Bill Hokans
Santa Ana
Years of using Bill Plaschke’s notoriously incorrect Super Bowl predictions for betting guidance has led me to believe that Bill owes me, as well as his many devoted readers, a significant debt. His brave and inspiring column revealing his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease repays that debt, and then some.
Rob Fleishman
Placentia
Don’t mind admitting I was in tears reading about Bill Plaschke’s advancing Parkinson’s and the therapy that might slow the “motion-melting nightmare” down. A 78-year-old former rugby player with arthritis and a bum knee, I’m fortunate in not having to face the dreaded Parky (yet?). If it happens, I know where to go.
Rock on, Bill, and your truly inspiring gym mates. Kudos, also, to staff photographer Robert Gauthier … every picture, indeed, tells a story.
John D.B. Grimshaw
Lake Forest
I too am living with Parkinson’s disease. Plaschke’s column helped to remind me that I am not alone and this dreaded disease indeed takes no prisoners no matter who you are. I wanted to thank Bill for his column bringing awareness, insight and hope to those of us diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Bill’s humanitarian columns with a tie-in to the world of sports showcase his best writing. Bill, your observations as a Parkinson’s suffer truly hit the mark and deeply resonated with me. I wish you, and all of us afflicted with this condition, the willingness and determination to move forward and to use the power of sport and exercise to combat this devastating disease.
Mike Feix
Chino Hills
Champion Bill Plaschke goes toe to toe against challenger “Parky!” Plaschke delivers a vicious uppercut to his opponent. “Down goes Parky, Down goes Parky!”
Rob Parra
Rowland Heights
“Calm” is exactly right and what I admire most about Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Not unlike his most illustrious predecessor, Walter Alston.
Bob Wieting
Simi Valley
Is the grass really greener if you can’t see it? What poetic justice it would be if the Knicks had to end up rehiring Tom Thibodeau and have to give him more money and more authority? If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.
Russell Morgan
Carson
It’s been a minute since we’ve seen an outfielder with an arm like Andy Pages. I’ve taken to calling him the “Cuban Cannon.” As for Hyeseong Kim, he has been a sparkplug for the offense. I am trying hard to figure out why he doesn’t command more playing time.
John Tsutsui
Hurricane, Utah
Kiké “The Closer” Hernández. Who needs Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell or Tyler Glasnow?
Brent Montgomery
Long Beach
