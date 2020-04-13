This day in sports: Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters for a record sixth time

The number 13 wasn’t unlucky on this record-setting date at the Masters for Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. In 1986, Nicklaus, an aging champion, turned into the Golden Bear on the back nine at Augusta National, firing a 30 for a seven-under-par 65 to win by one stroke for a record sixth victory at Augusta. It was his record 18th major title, and at 46 he became the oldest winner of the tournament.

Woods, at 21, won the Masters in 1997 by a record 12 strokes with a closing 69 to finish at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the event’s history. He was the youngest player to slip on the green jacket and the first African American to seize a major.

Had the NBA schedule not been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clippers would have played the second-to-last game of their regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Staples Center. The Clippers were 2-1 against the Timberwolves in earlier games this season.

In baseball, the Dodgers and Angels both were scheduled to have the day off.

Advertisement

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1970 — Billy Casper’s putter is on fire when he wins the Masters by five strokes in an 18-hole Monday playoff with Gene Littler. Casper has nine one-putt greens and needs only eight putts on the first seven holes and 27 overall. He shoots a 69, while Littler, who putts 36 times, has a 74.

1980 — Seve Ballesteros, 23, loses seven strokes over three holes at Augusta’s Amen Corner but regroups to become the youngest player at the time to win the Masters. Ballesteros shoots an even-par 72 for a total of 275, beating Gibby Gilbert and Jack Newton by four shots.

Advertisement

1984 — On the 21st anniversary of his first hit in the major leagues, the Expos’ Pete Rose doubles off the Philadelphia Phillies’ Jerry Koosman in Montreal for his 4,000th hit and becomes the second player in that prestigious club, joining Ty Cobb. Rose plays 95 games for the Expos, gathering 72 hits and 23 runs batted in.

1991 — Pete Weber wins four games to become the second player in bowling history to win the U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 advantage over top-seeded Mark Thayer in Indianapolis.

1993 — Lee Smith escapes a late jam in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-7 victory over the Dodgers in L.A.’s home opener and becomes the all-time saves leader with his 358th. Smith surpasses Jeff Reardon.

2006 — Brendan Shanahan gets his 17th career hat trick and adds an assist when the Detroit Red Wings set an NHL record with their 11th consecutive road win, a 7-3 victory over Chicago.

2010 — The Dodgers open their home schedule with a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casey Blake, Matt Kemp, Manny Ramirez and Andre Ethier all hit home runs.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press