Easter brings new coronavirus restrictions and closures across California

Communities across California ushered in Easter with new restrictions on movements as officials tried to keep people indoors and away from gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Easter Sunday, to deter crowds from gathering for traditional outdoor observances, all L.A. County botanical gardens, lakes and parks are closed to the public . Many other cities are following suit, and officials warned authorities would be out in force to make sure people didn’t use the facilities.

“Your heart breaks…. This is such a great tradition for the many families we have,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week in announcing the order. “But we can’t afford to have one cluster of even just a few people together spread this disease to more people and kill them.”

The rules came as more people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and officials said social distancing was essential to fighting it.

Los Angeles County public health officials reported an additional 25 deaths related to the virus around midday Saturday, and 456 new cases. Long Beach, which has its own public health department, also reported a death.

“As people of different faiths come together this weekend, my thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness and distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in a statement.

Across California, there have been more than 630 deaths.

San Bernardino County has urged churches to hold only virtual Easter services.

“People may not leave their homes for driving parades or drive-up services or to pick up nonessential items such as prepackaged Easter eggs or bags filled with candy and toys at a drive-through location,” the county said in a statement this week.

After announcing the initial ban, however, the county pulled back and said drive-in religious services could proceed, but congregants must be kept apart.

In Riverside County, officials reminded families to refrain from traveling during the Easter holiday, especially to relatively isolated resort areas like Idyllwild.

County Supervisor Chuck Washington said his office had had multiple inquiries from concerned residents of the town of 2,500, which he noted did not have enough resources or medical services for both residents and travelers.

“I understand that families who have been isolated for weeks want to entertain their kids, but we are in the middle of a public health crisis,” Washington said in a statement. “We can’t risk families exposing themselves and the residents of Idyllwild to COVID-19 just for a snow trip.”

The message from officials: Enjoy Easter, but do it at home.

That’s not to say that worshipers shouldn’t feel free to practice their faith, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, but “as you pray, move your feet at least six feet apart from someone else.”

“Practice your faith,” he said, “but do so in a way that allows you to keep yourself healthy, keep others healthy and does justice to the teaching of Christ, God and others.”

Hermosa Beach parks will also be closed, but the city will hold a virtual Easter egg hunt on its Facebook page, where the city will take photos of colored eggs and residents can try to identify where they’re located. Eggs will not be left at those actual locations, and people should not go out to try to find them, the city said.

The cities of Burbank, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Hermosa Beach, Long Beach, Santa Monica and West Hollywood also announced their parks would be closed and that violating the orders could result in a misdemeanor charge.

Many churches are holding virtual services online.

“We celebrate Easter this year at home, but we know that our God is with us,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in a statement. “Even in times like this, when we see trouble in the world, and we are afraid for the future. Jesus rises to tell us that his love is stronger than death! Christ is risen and we will rise with him! This is the promise of Easter. Nothing can separate us from the love of God, not persecution, famine, pestilence, or plague. And not this pandemic.”

It’s been a surreal Easter at black churches in Los Angeles, as well, with pastors attempting to bring comfort to parishioners without in-person church services.

As a child, Los Angeles resident JoLeta Simmons didn’t regularly attend church, but on Easter, she went. She keeps a photo of herself standing outside a church in a dress and frilly bonnet, Easter basket in hand.

Later in life, she became a devoted churchgoer. Memories of Easter still stick with her.

“I would go to the beauty college and get a press and curl,” Simmons said Friday from her Compton home. The curling would be “sizzling, and your hair was slick and curls were tight.”

Simmons said she was looking forward to celebrating Easter with her grandchildren and was in the process of getting custom-made dresses for herself and 3-year-old granddaughter. Then the coronavirus disrupted life.

“It doesn’t really feel like Easter,” she said. Normally, “the stores are crowded. The stores are crowded but not with the joy and excitement of Easter. It’s more panic and worry.”

Others found new ways to bend traditions.

In the 35 years since Valerie Torelli, owner and founder of Torelli Realty, began putting on the annual Costa Mesa Egg Hunt at Tanager Park, it has never been canceled. Until now.

The event, which is a family tradition that usually draws some 500 people, won’t take place due to the social distancing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Torelli, in a continued effort to give back to the community and make the holiday special, determined that the Easter bunny was “essential.” She decided to dress in a bunny costume and drive through the streets of Mesa Verde as a way to entertain kids.

“Canceling was better than OK,” Torelli said. “ As things shifted toward a new reality and going somewhere where people thrive, what would be more fun than an Easter bunny wave?”

Los Angeles County health officials warned Friday that residents of the region must adopt even more stringent social distancing practices to slow the spread of the coronavirus and that stay-at-home restrictions could remain into the summer.

Even with the dramatic social distancing county residents are already practicing, officials forecast that up to 30% of residents could be infected by midsummer without more behavioral changes, such as reducing shopping trips.

As a result, Los Angeles County is extending its stay-at-home order through at least May 15.

Times staff writers Luke Money, Hannah Fry, Times Community News reporter Susan Hoffman and City News Service contributed to this report.