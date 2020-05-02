Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Charlatan dominates in wire-to-wire victory at Arkansas Derby

The entrance to Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark., is shown April 14, 2012, in Hot Springs, Ark.
Charlatan won Saturday’s Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark., to improve to 3-0. His first two wins came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based.
(Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
May 2, 2020
4:51 PM
Share
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — 

Charlatan romped in the first division of the Arkansas Derby, leading all the way to win a race pushed back three weeks to help fill a void when the Kentucky Derby was postponed until September.

The 146th Derby usually would have dominated the first Saturday in May, but it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, 21 3-year-olds ran in two divisions of the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn, each worth $500,000. She was worth 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, including 100 to the winners.

Sports
Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Secretariat
Sports
Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Secretariat won a virtual Kentucky Derby against 12 fellow Triple Crown winners, 47 years after the chestnut colt won the real race at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Charlatan improved to 3-0. His first two wins came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based. He broke from the No. 1 post in the 1 1/8-mile race under Martin Garcia, who was replacing Drayden Van Dyke for the race. Charlatan was timed in 1:48.49.

Advertisement

Basin finished second, and Gouverneur Morris was third.

The Arkansas Derby was supposed to be run April 11, but Oaklawn reworked its stakes schedule to run it on closing day Saturday.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement