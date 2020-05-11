Vote for the Southern California roster of baseball’s Golden Greats: The I-5 Series

A couple of weeks ago, the fine folks at the San Francisco Chronicle approached us with an idea. How about we team up to produce a simulated best-of-seven baseball series pitting the best players raised in Northern California against the best players raised in Southern California.

We reached out John Herson, who owns the APBA game company, one of the best baseball simulation games on the market, and he agreed to let us use his online game engine at APBAgo.com to play the best-of-seven simulated series online.

Why should you care? We want you to choose the rosters. We‘ve compiled a list of players raised in Southern California and ask you to vote for three at each non-pitching infield position, nine outfielders and 10 pitchers. That will give us a 34-man All-Star roster.

Statistics are based on each player’s best season. We will list the year from his career we will use for the simulation, along with some of his stats for that season. Every player has a defensive rating in APBA, so voting in one slick fielder at each position can be smart.

Who might be obvious choices? Ted Williams grew up in San Diego. Walter Johnson attended high school in Fullerton. Jackie Robinson hails from Pasadena.

Tony Gwynn (Long Beach) batted .396 in 1994, George Brett (El Segundo) batted .390 in 1980, and let’s not overlook shortstop Arky Vaughan’s 1935 slash line: .385/.491/.607. He was born in Eagleville, a town in the northernmost corner of California, but played high school ball in Fullerton. So the Hall of Famer is SoCal in this series.

Among more contemporary players, Christian Yelich (Westlake Village), Giancarlo Stanton (Sherman Oaks) and Gerrit Cole (Newport Beach) are from SoCal. So are former and current Dodgers Don Drysdale (Van Nuys) and Justin Turner (Long Beach) and former Angels Troy Glaus (Carlsbad) and Garret Anderson (L.A.). Vote them onto the roster if you believe they are the best.

And a host of players on the SoCal ballot went on to star for the San Francisco Giants or Oakland Athletics: McGwire, Jason Giambi, Jeff Kent, Matt Williams, Bobby Bonds, Mike Krukow, Robb Nen, Rod Beck, and others. They are dear to the hearts of the NorCal faithful but pledge their allegiance to SoCal for this APBA series.

SoCal fans ought to lock in the best lineup based on the stars’ best seasons because the NorCal team promises to be formidable. A sample lineup: Ricky Henderson, Joe Morgan, Barry Bonds, Joe DiMaggio, Frank Robinson, Willie Stargell, Ken Caminiti, Ernie Lombardi, Jimmy Rollins, with either Tom Seaver or Randy Johnson on the hill.

There will be two ways to vote. You can email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com or click on the appropriate Polldaddy link with each position below. You have until midnight Sunday to vote. Rosters will be announced May 21. An * denotes the player led the league in that category that season.

And now, the candidates:

