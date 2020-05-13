Ranking the new NFL uniforms for 2020: How do the Rams and Chargers stack up?

Seven NFL teams have unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season. Some teams have bold new looks; others just made some tweaks; and others are going back to a more classic look after some experimentation gone wrong.
Both Los Angeles teams went for it, with the Rams and Chargers each looking to establish a new identity ahead of moving into their new home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, this fall. But how do those new looks stack up against the others this offseason?
There’s only one way to find out. Here’s our ranking of the new NFL uniforms of 2020, from best to worst.
The Chargers have always had a great look, so tampering with it might have been seen as a risk. But, boy, did it pay off. From the old-school look of the helmets to the bolt running down the side of the leg, their new uniforms are so sharp it’s hard to pick a favorite (the all-darks with just the outline of the bolt on the leg maybe?).
Unreal. All of them. All of the variations. Home run after home run. https://t.co/GKfGvp5LXR— Lee Wakefield (@Wakefield90) April 21, 2020
This could have been a disaster. The Rams’ new logo, revealed in March, did not go over well with some in the fan base. But the new unis aren’t bad at all. The helmet ditches the giant “LA” from the logo, which seems to be an improvement. The color combos are nice — the mostly “bone” (a.k.a. off-white) uniforms with the bright “sol” (a.k.a. yellow) stripe down the pants might be the sharpest.
The iconic horns with a modern take. pic.twitter.com/BrQNnp9ZPU— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020
The Falcons definitely went bold — if not somewhat gimmicky — with their first major uniform change in 17 years. The big “ATL” across the chest ought to be popular with the kids and the gigantic logo on the helmet makes a statement. There are some good combos there, particularly the all-blacks and the white jerseys/red pants.
April 13, 2020
The Buccaneers tried something new with their last redesign ... the infamous “alarm clock” jerseys (with bizarre digital-looking numbers). So now they’re trying something old, largely going back to their look from 1997-2013, during which time the team won its only Super Bowl. The all-pewters are particularly pleasing to the eye.
Which combo is your favorite? 🔥— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020
📸: https://t.co/SPXaxIzgtF pic.twitter.com/66E0EjZNT3
The Browns’ new uniforms are nothing fancy, which is good because they tried that last time and ended up with a weird shade of orange and the word “Browns” running down the pants leg in large letters. This is essentially the classic Browns look and that’s just fine.
Honestly it’s hard to spot too many differences here from the traditional Colts uniforms, other than the jersey numbers having a little more detail to them. But, hey, they’re calling it a redesign, so we’re including it here. It’s a look that has always suited them.
Same classic look. Built for the future. 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3h5xi08s96— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020
Some people love the “Color Rush” uniforms; others hate them. The Patriots seem to be banking on more folks falling into the former category after going to the blue-on-blue look from those games for their primary uniforms — the first change to those unis since 2000, which happened to be the rookie season for now former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
The look we love, promoted to primary.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020
Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp