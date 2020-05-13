Ranking the new NFL uniforms for 2020: How do the Rams and Chargers stack up?

Seven NFL teams have unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season. Some teams have bold new looks; others just made some tweaks; and others are going back to a more classic look after some experimentation gone wrong.

Both Los Angeles teams went for it, with the Rams and Chargers each looking to establish a new identity ahead of moving into their new home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, this fall. But how do those new looks stack up against the others this offseason?

There’s only one way to find out. Here’s our ranking of the new NFL uniforms of 2020, from best to worst.

