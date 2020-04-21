Chargers unveil new uniforms: Six styles, throwback helmets, plenty of bolts

The Chargers will play in the 2020 season with numbers on their helmets and sleeker lightning bolts all over the place.

The team unveiled its new uniforms Tuesday morning, with the immediate reaction on social media being quite positive.

“What was widely considered the best uniform in the NFL has been updated to include 60 years of Chargers history and make way for a new era of Chargers Football,” read a news release.

The numbers on the helmets are a throwback to the franchise’s early days in the 1960s. Lightning bolts can be found on the helmets, shoulders and down the pant legs.

“Bigger bolts and updated fonts souped up to be sleeker, sharper, more visually refined,” the team said in its announcement. “Rebalanced to symbolize speed, power, constant forward motion.”

Along with the dominant colors of powder blue and gold, the Chargers also unveiled “color rush” uniforms in royal blue and navy.

“We definitely have the sickest uniforms by far,” kicker Michael Badgley said in the team’s release.

There are six uniform sets in all.

“Whoever came up with it, you get two thumbs up from me,” cornerback Casey Hayward said.

And from receiver Mike Williams, “New stadium, new look. I rock with it.”

The Chargers are scheduled to move into SoFi Stadium for the 2020 season.