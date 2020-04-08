Tom Brady boosts new-look Buccaneers jerseys to record sales

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new look and a new quarterback, who just happens to be one of the biggest stars in NFL history. So it’s no surprise that the team’s jerseys have been flying off the racks (or whatever the virtual equivalent is) since they were introduced Tuesday.

The Buccaneers sold more jerseys on the retail website Fanatics than they had in the previous 17 days combined, enough to lead the site in sales among all sports teams and set a sales record for an NFL team debuting a new look, according to SportBusiness.

The majority of the jerseys sold presumably feature the number 12 and the last name of quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs last month after 20 years and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. While no specifics sales numbers were mentioned, SportsBusiness reports that Brady’s jersey is the top seller among all athletes, up 3,000% from the previous day.

The new uniforms are largely a throwback to the Buccaneers’ look from 1997-2013, during which time the team won its only Super Bowl. According to the team’s website, much of the new design was based on fan feedback.

The Atlanta Falcons also revealed a new look this week. With no free agent signings nearly as big as the Bucs bringing in Brady, although they did add former Rams star running back Todd Gurley, chances are the Falcons won’t have the same kind of debut sales day as their NFC South rivals. But who knows? That bold “ATL” across the chest may have Falcons fans lining up (virtually, of course) to purchase theirs when they go on sale Tuesday.