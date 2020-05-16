Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeats Walt Harris in main event of UFC card

Alistair Overeem, left, in action against Jairzinho Rozenstruik during their UFC bout Dec. 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Alistair Overeem, shown at left during a bout in December, defeated Walt Harris in the main event Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)
By Arash MarkaziColumnist 
May 16, 2020
10:14 PM
Share

The UFC held its third fight card in eight days Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla., and heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris with a second-round TKO in the main event.

Overeem (46-18-0), one day removed from his 40th birthday, rallied after getting cut early in the first round and finished Harris (13-8-0) in the second round with a head kick and big left hand that put Harris down before the fight was stopped.

Sports
Granderson: The night Magic Johnson launched the ‘Showtime’ dynasty
Jerry Buss and Earvin Johnson made magic together
Sports
Granderson: The night Magic Johnson launched the ‘Showtime’ dynasty
‘Never fear, Magic is here’: On May 16, 1980, with the Cap sidelined with an ankle injury, Magic Johnson launched a decade of Lakers ‘Showtime’ dominance.
More Coverage
The Check-In: Lakers’ Dwight Howard copes with the death of his son’s mother
Lakers to open El Segundo training facility to players under strict guidelines

The fight seemed likely to end early, as just 11 of the opponents’ combined 85 fights have gone to the judges’ scorecard. All of Harris’ 13 wins have come by way of knockout, and nine of Overeem’s last 10 fights ended in a knockout.

Advertisement

The victory puts Overeem back in the heavyweight title picture, but perhaps the biggest winner over the last eight days was UFC President Dana White, who said the company conducted more than 1,100 tests for COVID-19 in Jacksonville and the only three positive results were for Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and his two cornermen.

Souza, who last week informed UFC officials that he came into contact with a family member who might have been infected, was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall in a preliminary match last weekend at UFC 249. He was removed from the card and quarantined.

Sports
Markazi: UFC carried on in wake of positive COVID-19 tests. Will other sports?
UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje
Sports
Markazi: UFC carried on in wake of positive COVID-19 tests. Will other sports?
If the NBA resumes play, Adam Silver says it must stay on course even in the face of a positive COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, the UFC made that decision in real time.

Before Saturday’s fight, Conor McGregor tweeted: “UFC on again tonight! Incredible! 3 shows in a week without a hitch. Only the 1 team tested positive pre-fight but was discovered before any risk of further contamination. There is light at the end of this tunnel people! For sports! For schools! For businesses! Let’s go!”

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Arash Markazi
Follow Us
Arash Markazi is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was a senior writer at ESPN for nine years. Markazi grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from USC in 2004, after which he worked as a staff writer for Sports Illustrated for five years. While at USC he won the Allan Malamud Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Murray Memorial Scholarship, named after his two favorite sports columnists at the Los Angeles Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement