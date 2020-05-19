Ben Roethlisberger got a haircut, and Pennsylvania’s governor isn’t happy about it

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger vowed last fall that he would not shave or get a haircut until he was once again able to throw “a legit NFL pass” again.

Eight shaggy months later, that day finally came. And Pennsylvania’s governor is not pleased about the matter.

Roethlisberger had season-ending surgery on his right elbow in September. Afterward, he pledged to his wife that his hair would grow until he could throw again.

A very hairy Roethlisberger was finally able to do just that on Monday, tossing the ball around with teammates Ryan Switzer, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner at Quaker Valley Stadium in Leetsdale, Pa. He then plopped himself into a barber’s chair and received a much-needed trim.

Both of the day’s big events involving Roethlisberger were captured on video and shared by the Steelers on social media.

Here’s the problem. The barbershop Roethlisberger patronized is reportedly in Sewickley, Pa. And Sewickley is in Allegheny County, which is in the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan in response to the coronavirus crisis.

And that means a barbershop should not have been open for business. Wolf was asked by reporters Tuesday about his orders being flouted in such a manner.

“My concern is just a general concern,” Wolf said. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. And when you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

“I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance and I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.”