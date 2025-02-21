Yankees no longer need to be clean-shaven. But will beards help them clean things up on field?

Miguel Castro, left, pitches for the New York Mets on Sept. 2, 2020, and the reliever is clean shaven and throwing for the New York Yankees on June 9, 2022. Yankees players are now allowed to sport a well-groomed beard during the season.

So the New York Yankees, at long last, have done away with their anti-facial hair policy.

Maybe, they reasoned, Aaron Judge wouldn’t have bungled that routine fly ball in Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers had he worn a suave Salvador Dali mustache.

Perhaps Gerrit Cole wouldn’t have slept on covering first base in that same fateful fifth inning if he’d been able to mull his options by scratching an Italo Balbo beard.

Advertisement

More likely, Yankees brass simply evolved. Owner Hal Steinbrenner — son of George Steinbreinner, author of the previous policy circa 1976 — announced Friday morning that the Yankees will allow “well-groomed beards moving forward.”

In a statement, the younger Steinbrenner made it clear this wasn’t some hair-brained change made on a whim. Apparently, the due diligence rivaled that of whether to outbid the Mets for Juan Soto (they didn’t).

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. “These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years.

Advertisement

“It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

The policy dates back to 1973 when George Steinbrenner purchased the Yankees from CBS. Upon stepping into the clubhouse, Steinbrenner was repulsed by the long hair, mutton chops and flowing mustaches then associated with hippies and the anti-establishment movement.

Thurman Munson, Sparky Lyle and the rest of the players were ordered to adhere to the old jingle, “Shave and a Haircut,” even if it cost more than “two bits.” The policy became official in 1976 after Munson sported a full beard on his Hostess trading card.

After all, the Big Red Machine — Sparky Anderson‘s Cincinnati Reds — didn’t allow facial hair and they won back-to-back World Series in 1975 and ’76. Steinbrenner conveniently forgot that the shaggy-haired Oakland Athletics had defeated the Reds in the 1972 World Series known as the Hairs vs. the Squares.

Advertisement

But social norms and attitudes do change, sometimes in unforeseen ways. Yankees star first baseman and team captain Don Mattingly was benched by manager Stump Merrill in 1991 for his refusal to shear his locks, yet as manager of the Florida Marlins in 2016, Mattingly adopted a strict no facial hair rule.

Angels Men with beards are the new face of baseball Pennant races always had the potential to get a little hairy, and these days that’s not always about late-inning rallies, fluke bounces or the questionable call by an umpire.

Only a year earlier, Mattingly as manager of the Dodgers was thrilled by the play of third baseman Justin Turner.

Turner, of course, became beloved in Los Angeles for his performance, leadership and signature red beard.

Now, a player in pinstripes will be allowed the latitude to grow something similar, ginger or no ginger. Likely it will begin with new Yankees closer Devin Williams, who reported for his spring training physical with the beard he’d worn for six years with the Milwaukee Brewers. He shaved it within 24 hours.

The newcomer is being credited on social media with the Yankees changing their policy. That might be giving too much credit to one player’s influence after nearly 50 years of clean chins, but come opening day, the smart money will be on Williams wearing a beard.