Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 list, out for Steelers vs. Lions
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the Steelers’ game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
The Steelers announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game. Roethlisberger is the second prominent quarterback in two weeks to miss a game because of COVID-19, following Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers last week.
Mason Rudolph will likely start for the Steelers, who have won four straight games.
The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has completed 64.5% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions for a 90 passer rating.
