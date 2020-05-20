Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
WWE reacts to the death of former pro wrestler Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard attends an event at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2013.
(Paul A. Hebert / Invision)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
May 20, 2020
9:57 AM
The wrestling world reacted Wednesday to the death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard, whose body was found early in the morning along the shore near the Venice Pier.

Gaspard, 39, was best known as half of the WWE tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG. He had been missing since Sunday afternoon, when he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, at Venice Beach.

“I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father,” WWE wrestler and executive Triple H tweeted. “In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts.”

Caught in a rip current, Aryeh was rescued and other swimmers made it safely to shore. But Gaspard was swept out to sea.

According to the WWE, Gaspard’s final act was instructing lifeguards to save his son.

“Shad died a hero, saving his son’s life. As a parent, there are no words to even explain that,” former wrestler Taz tweeted. “He was a really positive & funny guy every time we spoke, just a good dude. Prayers for his family during this horrible time.”

Here are some other reactions from around the WWE:

Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart. He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave eachother a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have had a LOT of friends and colleagues die. This one hurts different. We shared this incredible moment together. I was angry at him for sharing it. When this video went viral and people expressed their reactions to OUR reaction I realized Shad made the right call. I called him to apologize for cussing him out. We laughed. He recently sent me some of the screenplays he was working on. He had big goals. Big plans. His final act on this earth was to give his life to save his son's. A son, a husband, a father, a friend. A hero...

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
