WWE reacts to the death of former pro wrestler Shad Gaspard

The wrestling world reacted Wednesday to the death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard, whose body was found early in the morning along the shore near the Venice Pier.

Gaspard, 39, was best known as half of the WWE tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG. He had been missing since Sunday afternoon, when he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, at Venice Beach.

“I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father,” WWE wrestler and executive Triple H tweeted. “In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts.”

Caught in a rip current, Aryeh was rescued and other swimmers made it safely to shore. But Gaspard was swept out to sea.

According to the WWE, Gaspard’s final act was instructing lifeguards to save his son.

“Shad died a hero, saving his son’s life. As a parent, there are no words to even explain that,” former wrestler Taz tweeted. “He was a really positive & funny guy every time we spoke, just a good dude. Prayers for his family during this horrible time.”

Here are some other reactions from around the WWE:

WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/cQDlDgQCHh — WWE (@WWEIndia) May 20, 2020

The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dLRnF6oElX — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2020

My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️🙏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020

Never got the pleasure to know Shad too well personally, but I did have the opportunity to wrestle him countless times. He was beyond motivated and as a giant, took precautions to protect folks in the ring. I’m saddened by his passing, his last moments were as an undeniable hero. pic.twitter.com/D8K5NpDxzb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 20, 2020

Never did the meaning “brother “mean more to me than it did with #ShadGaspard. I’ll never forget the day Shad posted these pics of us early 20 something-year-olds,& illustrating our pathway through life’s accomplishments & into fatherhood side by side 4 20 years!I love u brother pic.twitter.com/jJSDCuWnk5 — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) May 19, 2020

The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020

Shad will always be greatly missed by everyone who’s ever known him. An amazing man who always had the most positive energy and happiness. Always. Thinking of him and his family. Heartbroken by this #RIPSHAD ❤️❤️❤️ — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 20, 2020

"Don’t worry about being a big star, just focus on knowing your craft so you can be the best you can be, everything else will just fall into place" - Shad Gaspard pic.twitter.com/pui1Candmm — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 20, 2020