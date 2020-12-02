Wrestling world reacts to the death of Pat Patterson

Pat Patterson, who was a star solo pro wrestler, tag-team wrestler and executive, died Wednesday at 79. Patterson is probably best remembered by modern-day fans as one of Vince McMahon’s “stooges” during the Attitude Era, but he had a tremendous impact on the lives of many pro wrestlers as an executive.

Patterson was often the person who came up with the layout of WWE’s annual “Royal Rumble” and was considered a master at choreographing matches and designing finishes. He also served as a mentor to wrestlers and was one of the first to predict that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would become a superstar.

Pro wrestlers across social media have reacted to Patterson’s death. Here is a sampling:

Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/TugpAOrN6O — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 2, 2020

Pat Patterson knew @WWE was his home away from home, a place where he felt completely accepted and truly loved. Someone like Pat made all the difference because he wasn’t afraid to be himself and he made no apologies for it. Pat did it his way. Rest in power, Pat♥️ pic.twitter.com/3hRYmaCb5W — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 2, 2020

Very saddened to hear about the passing of one of my best friends..Pat Patterson. He had an infectious personality where you always wanted to be around him. This photo of Pat, @ShawnMichaels and me was from Wrestlemania 21. Pat helped us create an incredible Story. #RIPHOFer pic.twitter.com/APHVs7hRoi — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 2, 2020

So much to say & so many stories to share about Pat Patterson. For now I’ll just say this, when I got to NXT, NO ONE was a bigger supporter, advocate, or believer in me than Pat Patterson. NO ONE went to bat for me more often than him. I feel lucky to have had him in my life. RIP — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 2, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of @wwe legend Pat Patterson. One of the greatest minds in the business and just an all around great guy. I will miss him and his karaoke! RIP my friend. You are a hero to many! pic.twitter.com/WXFwJ1fjkO — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 2, 2020

PAT PATTERSON I DONT KNOW WHAT TO SAY OTHER THAN I LOVE YOU. YOU HAVE BEAUTIFUL MIND FOR THIS BUSINESS AND BEAUTIFUL HEART FOR THIS WORLD. MY HEART IS BROKEN. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR FRIENDSHIP #rip pic.twitter.com/XASbSUG0qO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 2, 2020

Pat Patterson always sat in or near gorilla and not only watched the shows, but made sure to compliment us on our way back ❤️. But I’ll always remember Pat most for coming to Xmas karaoke in NXT to sing the same song every year! Always the main event. He will be missed. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 2, 2020

I don't have the words to properly convey the respect and admiration I have for Pat Patterson.



Whatever I can offer, it's simply not enough. #RIPPatPatterson -- your contributions to our lives will forever be appreciated! pic.twitter.com/vm4C6cRXLl — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 2, 2020

#PatPatterson was the #Yoda to my Luke. He taught me 90% of what I know about putting together a wrestling match. He was a confidant, a mentor, a collaborator, a comedian, a singer and most importantly... a friend. I love you Pat...this hockey puck is gonna miss you. pic.twitter.com/FnqzSZD8pH — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 2, 2020

