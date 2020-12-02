Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wrestling world reacts to the death of Pat Patterson

By Houston Mitchell Assistant Sports Editor 
Pat Patterson, who was a star solo pro wrestler, tag-team wrestler and executive, died Wednesday at 79. Patterson is probably best remembered by modern-day fans as one of Vince McMahon’s “stooges” during the Attitude Era, but he had a tremendous impact on the lives of many pro wrestlers as an executive.

Patterson was often the person who came up with the layout of WWE’s annual “Royal Rumble” and was considered a master at choreographing matches and designing finishes. He also served as a mentor to wrestlers and was one of the first to predict that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would become a superstar.

Pro wrestlers across social media have reacted to Patterson’s death. Here is a sampling:

Houston Mitchell

Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.

