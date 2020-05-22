Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Column: He plays alone to empty seats, but L.A.'s only working live musician has song of hope

Bugler Jay Cohen is one of the essential workers at the Santa Anita Park racetrack during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bugler Jay Cohen is one of the essential workers at the Santa Anita Park racetrack during the coronavirus pandemic.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill PlaschkeColumnist 
May 22, 2020
5:09 PM
Share

He is the first union musician in Los Angeles to play in front of a live audience since the pandemic shutdown.

His is a live audience of one.

Before every race at ghostly Santa Anita, Jay Cohen steps onto the dirt track, elegantly places his shiny trumpet to his weathered lips and blares out “Call to the Post” into empty seats, concourses and betting windows.

The performance lasts 14 seconds. When he finishes, he hears one person clapping. It is the nearby security guard.

Advertisement

Cohen tips his hat — “No, no, thank you! ” — then disappears into a windowless underground room to self-quarantine before the next race.

“It’s strange,” he says. “It’s really strange.”

It’s a symphony of strange.

The L.A. Phil has been silenced. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra has been sidelined. None of the other several thousand union musicians in this town are giving live performances.

Advertisement

It is Cohen, alone, who has returned to the stage, blowing his heart out, carrying the mantle of the music capital in 34-note bursts accompanied only by the clomping of hooves.

“There are people out there who sound better than me when they empty their spit valves,” he says. “It’s really weird that I’m the one working … but I’m going with it.”

Sports
Return to live racing at Santa Anita is big hit with bettors
ARCADIA, CALIF. - APRIL 06: The starting gate is moved after a race at Santa Anita Park on Saturday,
Sports
Return to live racing at Santa Anita is big hit with bettors
In the first live racing at Santa Anita in nearly two months, the card pulled in $11,207,076 in wagering compared with $3,944,391 on March 20, the last Friday there was racing.

He goes with it while dressed in his usual outfit of a tan top hat and red coat and riding pants, the regal troubadour for a kingdom of none. He treats each of his nine or 10 daily post calls as if he were in a filled Carnegie Hall instead of an empty racetrack, wailing for nobody and everybody.

He is the unlikely, undeterred Shutdown Soloist.

Advertisement

“I guess you could say I’m a Renaissance man,” he says with a laugh. “I’m a symbol for the city opening up again. I’m the new beginning.”

That beginning occurred last weekend when, after being closed for nearly two months, Santa Anita reopened for live racing after receiving approval from the Los Angeles County Health Department.

As part of the guidelines, no fans are allowed in the stands, and only essential personnel are allowed on the racing portion of the track. Among that select group is, yes, a 64-year-old bugler who has spent more than three decades filling the place with mirthful tunes and corny jokes.

“Who would have thought?” Cohen says. “I’m essential!”

Advertisement

He had been spending the shutdown writing a book about his life entitled, “Blowing It All At The Track.”

“It’s my autobiography because I’m writing it in my car,” Cohen says, and, yeah, that’s him.

While the races certainly could start without Cohen’s trumpet, and while he would be playing in front of emptiness, Santa Anita wanted his presence for the satellite presentation that appears on various wagering platforms.

>> Sign up for our horse racing newsletter

Advertisement

“He is a uniquely Santa Anita talent; having Jay’s presence there is important to our audience,” said Mike Willman, Santa Anita‘s director of publicity. “Seeing and hearing Jay lets folks know that Santa Anita is back.”

While Cohen rarely appears on the broadcast, fans worldwide can hear his trumpet while they’re streaming the races. After three days back, he’s even received plaudits from appreciative listeners. Well, two of them anyway.

“One was my mom,” he says. “But that’s OK. It’s all about what comes out the end of my trumpet. I will always do the best job I can possibly do, whether there are people there or not.”

Diane Lauerman, the live-performance business representative for the Los Angeles musicians’ union AFM Local 47, heard about the track reopening with Cohen and immediately called him.

Advertisement

“I told him, ‘You’re the first!’” Lauerman recalls. “It’s so awesome, our first live-performance musician going back to work.”

Lauerman ensured that there were proper safety guidelines in place for Cohen, who follows several procedures from the moment the masked musician walks through Gate 8 at the track.

First, somebody takes his temperature. Then he walks directly to his windowless office, pausing only to clock in while wearing a rubber glove. Except for the few minutes he is on the track before each race, he mostly stays in that room, which contains two televisions to keep him apprised of the race times. The race day lasts about five hours. For a gregarious entertainer, it can be a lonely five hours.

“I walk to the track, play and then walk back to my room,” he says. “I don’t come in contact with anybody. I don’t really see anybody. There’s nobody to laugh at my jokes. I talk to myself.”

Advertisement

Sports
Horse owners and labor organizers call for racing to resume at Santa Anita Park
Santa Anita Park reopens
Sports
Horse owners and labor organizers call for racing to resume at Santa Anita Park
Horse owners, including Bob Baffert, and labor organizers are calling on the county Board of Supervisors to allow horse racing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s truly a surreal universe for a man who is known for being everywhere on the track, wandering the aisles between races to play birthday songs or sentimental songs or just plain silly songs. When the music stops he spins his sometimes painful humor, the combination of which has endeared him to generations of race fans.

“Jay is part of the fabric of the track,” horse owner Howard Siegel has said. “He’s like the Vin Scully of Santa Anita.”

Siegel’s quote appeared last year in this column space about Cohen’s face-paralyzing battle with Bell’s palsy. Cohen won that fight, and he was feeling stronger than ever when the track shut down in March.

Advertisement

“The time off was hard. I was starting to go down the rabbit hole; it was really depressing,” he recalls. “But I kept practicing because, having done this for so long, I know you have to be ready when the phone rings.”

He was so excited when the phone did ring, he immediately planned an extra song for his first day back. After his initial “Call to the Post,” he broke into “Cabaret.” But, in typical Jay Cohen fashion, it wasn’t because of the music.

He based his selection on the lyrics, on the song’s first two celebrated lines, ones that sing of the mission of Los Angeles’ only working union performance musician, a message from the pandemic virtuoso.

“You know the words, right?” Cohen says, brightly.

Advertisement

“What good is sitting alone in your room … come hear the music play.”

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Bill Plaschke
Follow Us
Bill Plaschke has been an L.A. Times columnist since 1996. He has been named national sports columnist of the year seven times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of five books, including a collection of his columns entitled, “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoil Sports, Foul Ball and Oddballs.” Plaschke is also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” For his community service, he has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and has received a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth. In case you were wondering – and he was – “Plaschke” is rhymed with “Great Gatsby.”
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement