Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Former Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested in Palm Desert

Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf looks on during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 6, 1998, in San Diego.
Ryan Leaf, then a rookie quarterback with the Chargers, looks on during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 6, 1998, in San Diego.
(Todd Warshaw / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
May 23, 2020
2:17 PM
Share
PALM DESERT — 

Former Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in Southern California on Friday.

Leaf, 44, was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, according to booking information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. Leaf was being held on $5,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Leaf had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Leaf finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 and led Washington State to the Rose Bowl. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the No. 2 overall pick in 1998, but he was only 4-14 as a starter in three seasons. He was 0-3 with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001 and finished his four-year career with 14 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.

Advertisement

He was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs, which violated his Texas probation and led to prison.

Sports
His NFL-to-prison cautionary tale leaves students transfixed. Here is Ryan Leaf’s story, in his own words
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf, who was the second overall pick in the 1998 draft, was a bust in the NFL and served 32 months in prison before being released in 2014.
Sports
His NFL-to-prison cautionary tale leaves students transfixed. Here is Ryan Leaf’s story, in his own words
People might say there was no debate, but don’t believe them.

Last July, Leaf was hired by ESPN to be a football analyst. Leaf worked for the Pac-12 Network last season and has been co-hosting a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 channel.

Chargers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement