Chargers signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 15.

Former Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will be signed to the Chargers’ practice squad, according to a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak publicly.

Elliott played 15 games for the Cowboys this season, rushing for 226 yards and three touchdowns before he asked to be released. With Rico Dowdle putting together his first 1,000-yard rushing season and the Cowboys outside of the playoff picture, the team that drafted the former Ohio State star fourth overall in 2016 granted the request and Elliott cleared waivers last week.

Pending a physical, the Chargers expect to sign the 29-year-old to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of the team’s wild-card playoff game in Houston at 1:30 p.m. PST on Saturday.

Advertisement

If Elliott is elevated from the practice squad in time for the game, he could provide valuable insurance in the backfield that has been without running back Gus Edwards for the last two games. While Edwards is nursing an ankle injury, top rusher J.K. Dobbins is only just returning from a knee injury that kept him out for four games.