Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Michael Bennett: NFL owners cannot support both Trump and Black Lives Matter

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett walks on the field.
NFL defensive end Michael Bennett says team owners’ support for players protesting can’t hide their support for President Trump.
(LM Otero / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
June 12, 2020
9:05 AM
Share

NFL free agent Michael Bennett, a longtime advocate in the fight against racial inequality, is calling out the NFL for its stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end said the NFL’s efforts to support player protests and causes can’t erase the fact that many team owners have supported President Trump.

“If you’re supporting him, then your letter is really null and void,” Bennett said in regard to team statements and a video apology by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

According to multiple reports, at least eight NFL team owners collectively donated close to $8 million to Trump’s inaugural committee in 2016. Even after Trump publicly criticized the NFL for its stance on players protesting and called for fans to boycott games, some owners still supported him. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is serving as the Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he supports Trump’s economic policies and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hosted a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons last year.

Advertisement

Sports

Plaschke: If the NFL is serious about being anti-racist, a team must sign Colin Kaepernick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem.

Sports

Plaschke: If the NFL is serious about being anti-racist, a team must sign Colin Kaepernick

After George Floyd’s death, the NFL apologized for not doing enough to fight racial injustice, but it needs to restore what it stole from Colin Kaepernick.

More Coverage

Terrell Owens demands during Inglewood protest that NFL apologize to Colin Kaepernick
Elliott: Tianna Bartoletta wants people to ‘give a damn’ about the fight for Black equality

As a result, Bennett doesn’t believe the NFL is being genuine in actively fighting racism.

“[Goodell] saying that Black lives matter is almost like a slap in the face,” Bennett said. “Black talent has been exploited at a high level in the NFL. He knows Black lives matter, because without Black players the NFL wouldn’t be as lucrative as it is.”

This isn’t the first time Bennett has called out the NFL for not doing enough to address social issues. In August 2016, Bennett criticized NFL players, particularly the league’s stars, for not being at the forefront of change.

Advertisement

In addition to statements and messages in support of player protests and racial equality, the NFL announced Thursday it will commit $250 million over 10 years as part of its initiative to combat systemic racism. Bennett, however, believes the NFL needs to show more than just words and money to prove it’s indeed a fighter for change.

“Is the intent of the NFL to really make a positive impact or is it not to be seen as if they don’t respect the players?” Bennett asked. “We have to continuously push the NFL to change its core values and change its moral compass on a consistent basis.”

Sports

Terrell Owens demands during Inglewood protest that NFL apologize to Colin Kaepernick

Retired NFL wide receiver and hall of famer Terrell Owens, leads a protest outside of Sofi Stadium.

Sports

Terrell Owens demands during Inglewood protest that NFL apologize to Colin Kaepernick

During a protest outside SoFi Stadium, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens demands NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologize to Colin Kaepernick.

Sports
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement