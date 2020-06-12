NBA informs teams of new restart timeline, outlines player workout rules

As the NBA continues its negotiations with the league’s players and with its likely host complex, the league informed teams of a new timeline, outlining the road to the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

In a memo sent to all 30 teams, the NBA plotted dates, beginning Friday with the allowance of a second coach during player workouts all the way to Oct. 13, the latest possible date of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The league and the players still need to agree on health and safety regulations pertaining to the league’s return.

The memo was sent while some players have begun to question whether returning is in their best interests. There are concerns the return to the season could distract from the positive momentum created by Black Lives Matter and police reform activists, in addition to concerns about the length of isolation in Orlando — where the season is set to resume on the Disney campus — and increasing cases of the coronavirus in Florida and around much of the country.

International players must report to their NBA teams by June 15, while all players must return to their home NBA cities by June 22. Beginning June 23, the NBA will begin testing for the coronavirus.

Starting July 1, players will be required to undergo individual workouts at their teams’ practice facilities. Between July 7 and 9, teams will travel to Orlando.

Training camp would begin July 9 for the first teams to arrive and pass quarantine, with three scrimmages against opposing teams set to start July 21 or 22.

The season would resume July 30, with the postseason beginning Aug. 17.