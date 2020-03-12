Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Donovan Mitchell reportedly is second Jazz player to test positive for the coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell
(Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
By Staff and wire reports
March 12, 2020
8:11 AM
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple media reports.

The NBA on Wednesday indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season after Mitchell’s Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that 58 tests for the virus were administered to Jazz personnel Wednesday night and Mitchell was the only person to test positive.

According to reports, Jazz players and media members covering the team were being tested for the virus Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

In the last week, the Jazz hosted Toronto and played at Detroit, Boston and New York.

Utah’s game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night was canceled, and the NBA announced the season would be suspended after the rest of Wednesday’s games. The final game, New Orleans at Sacramento, was subsequently canceled because one of the officials had worked a Jazz game this week.

