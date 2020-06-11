New Magic Johnson film documentary is set for 2021

The latest plans for a new sports documentary will focus on Lakers legend Magic Johnson, from his glory days as a five-time NBA champion to his successful transition to entrepreneur.

The feature film documentary, currently untitled and expected to air in 2021, will be developed and produced by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films, according to a news release distributed Thursday.

Johnson has granted film crews “unprecedented access” for the making of the film, which will include archival footage from his playing days.

The project comes on the heels of “The Last Dance” documentary series about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. The 10-part show was ESPN’s highest-rated documentary.

Advertisement

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” said Bryn Mooser, chief executive of XTR, a documentary film and television studio headquartered in Echo Park. “As one of the most legendary, hard-working and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world, and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”

Johnson rose to prominence as a high school player in Lansing, Mich., before leading Michigan State to an NCAA championship in 1979. He then became a 12-time All-Star and three-time MVP with the Lakers as well as an advocate for education and research of HIV/AIDS after he announced in November 1991 that he had contracted the virus.

After his playing career, Johnson became a successful businessman by opening several businesses and amassing properties in more than 20 states within a decade of retirement. He became one of the largest proponents of urban development through Magic Johnson Enterprises. Forbes estimates Johnson’s net worth at more than $600 million.

Advertisement

“Growing up, we viewed Magic Johnson not only as an NBA legend, but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime,” NSV partners Jordan Fudge and Jeremy Allen in as statement. “We are honored that we are able to assist in bringing to life the story of a man who has opened so many doors and inspired millions.”