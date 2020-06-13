This day in sports: Jan Stephenson triumphs in 1982, Kings take Stanley Cup in 2014

Jan Stephenson of Australia won the second of her three major titles on this date in 1982 when she finished two shots ahead of JoAnne Carner at the LPGA Championship on the Grizzly Course at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Center in Mason, Ohio.

Stephenson started the final round two strokes ahead of Beth Daniel, who fell apart on the back nine when she made four straight bogeys. From there, Stephenson cruised to the finish line with a 71.

She shot a four-round total of nine-under 279 to pick up the first-place prize of $30,000.

Here is a look at other memorable games and outstanding sports performances on June 13:

1935 — In one of boxing’s bigger upsets, James J. Braddock, a 10-1 underdog, pounds out a 15-round unanimous decision over Max Baer at Madison Square Garden in New York to win the world heavyweight championship. Braddock had come out of retirement from the ring in 1933 after working as a longshoreman and took advantage of Baer’s disinterest in the early rounds to stock up points on the scorecards.

1991 — The National, the colorful tabloid that hoped to establish itself as the nation’s first all-sports daily newspaper, publishes its last edition, 17 difficult months after it had begun. At the end, the sports daily had a circulation of only about 200,000 nationwide, roughly a third of what it would have needed to break even, according to staff members, and had lost between $100 million and $150 million.

1992 — Sergey Bubka of the Ukraine breaks his world outdoor record in the pole vault by soaring 20 feet, one-half inch at a meet in Dijon, France. The jump is the 30th time that Bubka has set the record indoors or outdoors, surpassing the 29 world marks recorded by distance runner Paavo Nurmi of Finland in the 1920s.

2003 — Roger Clemens reaches two milestones when he gets his 300th win and is the third pitcher to strike out 4,000 batters while leading the New York Yankees to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium. Clemens strikes out 10 in 6 2/3 innings and Hideki Matsui, Ruben Sierra and Raul Mondesi provide support with home runs.

2010 — Zenyatta wins her 17th consecutive race, giving her the longest winning streak by a modern day Thoroughbred in unrestricted races. The 6-year-old mare, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, finishes first with her usual late flourish in the $200,000 Vanity Handicap by a half-length over St Trinians at Hollywood Park. With the victory, Zenyatta surpasses the 16-race winning streaks of Cigar, 1948 Triple Crown champion Citation and Mister Frisky.

2012 — Matt Cain pitches the 22nd perfect game in big league history and first for the San Francisco Giants, striking out a career-high 14 batters in a 10-0 victory over the Houston Astros at AT&T Park. Cain gets help from outfielders Melky Cabrera and Gregor Blanco, who each make nice running catches.

2014 — The Netherlands thrashes Spain 5-1 in the World Cup’s first shocker, toying with an aging team that dominated global soccer for six years and avenging a 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the 2010 final. It is Spain’s worst loss in an international match since a 6-2 defeat to Scotland in 1963. The Netherlands scores five unanswered goals, including two each by strikers Robin Van Persie and Arjen Robben.

2014 — The Kings win the Stanley Cup for the second time in three years with a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 5 at Staples Center. Alec Martinez scores at 14:43 of the second overtime to end the longest postseason game in Kings’ history at that time. Jonathan Quick makes 28 saves and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Justin Williams gets the scoring started with a goal in the first period.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press

