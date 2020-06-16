Concerts, comedy and private Disney rides? NBA life in the bubble might not be so bad

Movie nights, card games, DJ sets and COVID-19 tests will be part of the NBA’s return to play, according to a memo the league sent to teams that outlines what life will be like for players who travel to Disney World for the reboot of the 2019-20 season.

The league presented its most significant set of details, outlining the 35-person traveling parties, quarantine scenarios and accommodation assignments. The NBA also will make social justice work a priority, it pledged.

“A central goal of our season restart will be to utilize the NBA’s platform to bring attention and sustained action to issues of social injustice, including combating systemic racism, expanding educational and economic opportunities across the Black community, enacting meaningful police and criminal justice reform and promoting greater civic engagement,” the memo reads. “We are in discussions with the players association to develop a comprehensive strategy on how the NBA, its teams and players can best address these important issues and uniquely position our league to drive action and create meaningful and generational change.”

Each team’s group of 35 people includes players. Teams must travel with at least one senior executive, athletic trainer, strength and conditioning coach, equipment manager and team security official. Teams must bring at least 13 players with a maximum of 17, which can include two-way players.

Advertisement

Personal trainers and massage therapists are eligible to be included — news that’s very pertinent to the Lakers’ LeBron James, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and other superstars.

Travel parties for the 22 teams returning to play need to be submitted to the NBA by July 1. Privately, teams already have been running through different scenarios to find the right mix of coaches, basketball staff, support staff and medical staff.

The Clippers and Lakers will be among the eight teams staying at the Gran Destino. Teams with the best four records in each conference were put in the luxury tower, which was built in 2019.

Advertisement

The Grand Floridian will house the teams seeded No. 5 through No. 8 (according to the March 11 standings), while the six teams currently outside of the playoffs will stay at the Disney Yacht Club.

Inside each hotel, teams will have their own training and meeting rooms. Teams also will have shared access to practice facilities and a “players only” lounge outfitted with video games and ping pong. Outdoor spaces for card games and other activities will be available.

The league will offer players daily entertainment options that could include concerts, comedy shows and movie screenings. The NBA and Disney also are discussing ways for limited, closed access to Disney attractions.

Those inside the Disney complex also will have access to golf, tennis, bowling, boating and fishing in addition to the resort swimming pools.