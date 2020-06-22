Bubba Wallace updates: Richard Petty heads to Talladega as FBI reviews noose incident

In the wake of a noose being discovered in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only Black full-time driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series, Richard Petty said he would attend Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway to support his driver.

The 82-year-old NASCAR legend and owner of Wallace’s No. 43 car has not been to a race since NASCAR resumed its season May 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team,” Petty said in a statement. “There’s absolutely no place in our sport or society for racism. This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice, and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change. This sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR.”

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town announced Monday that his office, the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident.

“Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society,” Town said.

Earlier this month, Wallace urged NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. A day later, the ban was in place.

On Sunday in Talladega, people in vehicles lined the road outside speedway displaying the Confederate flag and a plane flew over the track pulling a flag with the message “Defund NASCAR.” A group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans has claimed responsibility for the plane banner.

Because of thunderstorms, the race was postponed to Monday. Before the event, the words "#IStandWithBubba” were painted in the grass at the speedway.

One of racing’s all-time greats will be there in an effort to help his driver and the sport get past this ugly incident.

“I believe in my heart this despicable act is not representative of the competitors I see each day in the NASCAR garage area,” Petty said. “I stand shoulder to shoulder with Bubba, yesterday, today, tomorrow and every day forward.”