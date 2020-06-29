Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NHL says 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

The NHL says 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since voluntary workouts began on June 8.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 29, 2020
1:05 PM
The National Hockey League says a total of 26 players have reported testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since voluntary workouts began June 8.

Monday’s update includes four additional cases among those tested at team facilities, to go along with the 11 announced June 19. The league says it’s aware of 11 other players testing positive outside the voluntary workout protocol.

The NHL said more than 250 players who worked out at team facilities were administered more than 1,450 COVID-19 tests.

The league and players are in the final stages of agreeing to resume the season. Training camps can open as early as July 10 if an agreement on testing, health and safety protocols and “hub” cities to host the games can be reached.

