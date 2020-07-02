Trial date for Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles is set for Aug. 5

A date of Aug. 5 has been set for the trial of Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, who was arrested and charged with trespassing after being found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the Key West, Fla., airport.

Toles, 28, did not appear in court for Thursday’s arraignment. He was bonded out of the Monroe County jail last week after a good Samaritan posted the $500 bail.

Toles rose from the low minors to the majors in a matter of months and became a postseason star for the Dodgers in 2016. He was the team’s starting left fielder in the second half of the 2016 season and at the start of 2017 before tearing a ligament in a knee. He spent most of 2018 at Triple A Oklahoma City and did not report for spring training in 2019 because of a personal matter. He remains on the team’s restricted list.

Toles has since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and has been in and out of at least 20 mental health facilities in the last year and a half, according to USA Today.