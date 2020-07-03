Letters: Tyler Skaggs’ choices don’t inspire them

As a pediatrician, I was appalled by last Saturday’s article about Tyler Skaggs, especially the headline on page D4, “Skaggs Continues to Inspire.” Inspire by what, exactly, the fact that he was a longtime drug addict? Inspire by the fact that he died from an overdose of several illegal drugs mixed with a lethal amount of alcohol? Is that an inspiration for any young athlete? Or an inspiration for any child that plays sports?

I have no idea what you were thinking with that article. No one, and I mean no one can derive any inspiration from the short, tortured life of Tyler Skaggs.

Peter R. Shulman

Encino

Tyler Skaggs was a gifted athlete with a bright future in baseball. His performance on the diamond certainly inspired young fans. Rather than continuing to generate admiration, however, he inexplicably chose an alternate path, apparently abusing drugs for years. Skaggs’ horrible death should be viewed not as an inspiration, but as a cautionary tale — his poor personal choices led to the devastation of his family, his teammates and his fans.

Noel Johnson

Glendale

I can understand the sadness felt by Tyler Skaggs’ wife and mother over losing their loved one. I cannot understand why the L.A. Times has repeatedly hailed him as a hero.

Michael Bertin

Irvine

Name game

I note a letter writer last week complained about The Times using the name Redskins when referring to the NFL’s Washington franchise. Putting aside the political correctness issue, she references that she lives in Santa Barbara. That city was part of the Spanish missionaries’ conquest of indigenous people. Why does she live there? Is she working to get the name of the city changed? And, why did she list the name of the city in lieu of asking the name be withheld?

Bruce N. Miller

Playa del Rey

As opposed as I am to the hysterical re-branding sweeping the country, I could live with turning the Washington Redskins into the Washington Rednecks, the Chicago White Sox into the Chicago Neutral Sox, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into the Quarrelsome Europeans, and what about the Angels? What has religion to do with baseball, which after all has always been a denomination of its own? And how is it that the Giants have survived despite the prevalence of non-large people among our species?

Michael Jenning

Van Nuys

Flunking the tests

Only 16 players of the NBA tested positive for the coronavirus before the season restart. Why don’t sports teams have the same testing protocol as exists at the White House for anyone who might have contact with the president? Every player should be tested every day before coming in contact with other players or staff.

The country needs its sports teams to be playing to help deal with the limitations caused by the virus. From the beginning, the key has been testing and the protocol to isolate anyone testing positive. This is not difficult. We have had ample time to be prepared if we had our priorities straight.

Sid Pelston

Marina del Rey

Since no college or university has an adequate plan to protect students who return to campus from COVID-19, all parents should be concerned, not just the parents of athletes. And if parents of football players are concerned about their children’s health, they would not let them play football, period.

Michael E. Mahler

Los Angeles

Baseball tales

I am saddened by the plight of Andrew Toles and looked forward to his return. He was an exciting player to watch. The Dodgers never gave fans a clue that he is actually suffering emotional problems and had joined the ranks of the homeless living on the street in Florida. I hope they will not pass up the opportunity to do a really wonderful thing in this era of billionaire sports organizations who rarely tackle social problems like mental illness, poverty, and homelessness.

In my youth Jimmy Piersall was a similar story as he confronted severe mental illness, and the Angels stood by his side to save his career. The Dodgers need to step up to the plate and show their fans how they are committed to helping the downtrodden, and at the same time rescue a fan favorite.

Chris Mullaly

South Pasadena

I really miss baseball and totally agree that earlier starts would be great, but another concern I have is that when the two local teams play, usually one is at home and one is on the road, often on the East Coast. When this happens I’m in baseball heaven as I got to watch six continuous hours. This year they’re going to be playing in the same time zone and many of us old geezers sheltering in place would love to see a schedule that incorporates both day and night games so we can soak up as much baseball as possible.

Ron Garber

Duarte

I love baseball and I really hope we get the 60 game season before too many players test positive

However, all I ask of the Dodgers is please don’t even think about giving Joc Pederson a first baseman’s glove, no matter what.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

Put him on ice

Gary Bettman does it again. So much for parity. A loser in the first round of the NHL playoffs gets a chance at the No. 1 pick in the draft over the eight teams who didn’t make the playoffs. Way to go, Gary

Fredrick Fruhling

Hermosa Beach

We need them

What I have learned during the past three months is Helene Elliott (hockey) and Bill Shaikin (baseball) could be commissioners of their respective sports and do a very good job.

David McEnany

Pasadena

