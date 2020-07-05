Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Valtteri Bottas wins Formula One season opener in Austria

Valtteri Bottas, center, stands between second-place finisher Charles Leclerc, left, and third placed Lando Norris
Austrian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas, center, stands between second-place finisher Charles Leclerc, left, and third placed Lando Norris at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.
(Mark Thompson / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
July 5, 2020
8:32 AM
Share
SPIELBERG, Austria — 

Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday while Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after getting a late time penalty.

The race was interrupted three times by a safety car and nine of the 20 drivers didn’t finish, including both Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon — who tried to overtake Hamilton on the outside with 10 laps left, touched wheels and flew off track.

Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty for causing the collision, having earlier been hit with a three-place grid penalty after an incident in Saturday’s qualifying was reviewed by stewards.

Although Bottas started from pole position and Hamilton from fifth, it looked like a straight fight between the two Mercedes drivers as has been the case so often in recent years.

Advertisement

Dodgers

Dodgers aren’t devaluing World Series title in coronavirus-shortened season

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JULY 3, 2020. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner takes the field during practice at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers

Dodgers aren’t devaluing World Series title in coronavirus-shortened season

Dodgers players know they are contenders to win a World Series title, and the team doesn’t believe a championship during a shortened season deserves an asterisk.

More Coverage

Dodgers’ David Price opts out of playing this season over coronavirus concerns
Opening day on July 4 could have been something special. Too bad MLB blew it

But late drama in Spielberg ensured otherwise and Hamilton’s time penalty meant Charles Leclerc took second place for Ferrari and Lando Norris sent McLaren’s garage into raptures — and threw all social distancing rules out of the window amid the euphoria — with third place.

It was the 20-year-old British driver’s first career podium and his superb final lap was the fastest of an exciting opening race. Norris became the youngest British driver to secure a podium finish and the third youngest ever in Formula One.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement