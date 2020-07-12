Lakers’ Rajon Rondo to miss 6-8 weeks with fractured thumb

Point guard Rajon Rondo will undergo surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb that he suffered at practice Sunday evening in Orlando, the Lakers announced.

Rondo is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks. The Lakers’ first game after the resumption of the NBA season will take place July 30 against the Clippers, with the playoffs beginning Aug. 17.

The injury means the Lakers will be without two guards who were a significant part of their rotation during the first part of the season before the NBA suspended operations because of COVID-19 on March 11.

Avery Bradley, who started at guard for the Lakers, decided not to rejoin the team for its resumption for family reasons.

Rondo helped anchor the Lakers’ second unit, averaging 20.5 minutes per game this season. He also averaged 7.1 points, five assists and three rebounds per game.

During his time with the Lakers, Rondo has had several issues with his right hand. He had two surgeries on his right hand within the first three months of the 2018-19 season.

In January of this year, Rondo suffered a non-displaced avulsion fracture on his right ring finger.

The Lakers healthy guards include Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith, whom they signed earlier this month to replace Bradley.