Rajon Rondo delivers his best game of the season as Lakers beat Suns

If the Phoenix Suns had any notion that the 15-point deficit they faced against the Lakers heading into the fourth quarter was manageable, one man proved them wrong.

Naturally, it was Rajon Rondo.

Rondo delivered a season-high 23 points in a 125-100 win over the Suns on Monday night at Staples Center. He made nine of 12 shots and four of five three-pointers. All of his points came after the first quarter.

It was a sloppy night for the Lakers, who committed 16 turnovers, eight of them charged to LeBron James, who finished with 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Lakers’ LeBron James is fouled by Phoenix Suns’ Mikal Bridges while driving to the basket in the third quarter at Staples Center on Monday (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Coach Frank Vogel, who said there were no major injury issues heading into this game, played a nine-man rotation most of the night. Neither Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels nor Jared Dudley played until 4:48 remained in the game and the Lakers had a 23-point lead.

They struggled to stop the Suns in the first quarter, the Suns taking advantage of their open looks to shoot 58.8% and five of nine on threes. The Lakers, meanwhile, made only three of 10 threes and led by just one.

During the second quarter the Lakers were able to put some distance between themselves and Phoenix. That’s when Rondo began his scoring spree. He scored 15 points during that period, making all six shots he took, including three three-pointers.

The Suns shot just 36.8% in the third quarter and made only two of eight threes as the Lakers broke it open.

With 10:55 left in the game, the Suns’ Kelly Oubre Jr. swiped at Kyle Kuzma, causing the ball to jump out of Kuzma’s hands. But then it tumbled into the basket somehow, leading Rondo, who had passed Kuzma the ball, to chuckle at their good fortune.