Dispatches from the NBA bubble: Monday

Monday, July 20

Lakers take to the court

What the beep?

Each media member here at Walt Disney World covering the NBA’s attempt to restart its season wears a monitor that begins beeping after you’ve been within six feet of another person for more than five seconds.

It beeps louder after 10 seconds.

The king holds court

After practice on Monday, Lakers star LeBron James addressed the media. He spoke of the death and legacy of John Lewis: “It was a sad day for all of us.”

