Sports

Dispatches from the NBA bubble: Monday

LeBron James talks to reporters live and via Zoom.
(Tania Ganguli / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
July 20, 2020
11:15 AM
Los Angeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli, who has cleared a seven-day quarantine in Orlando, Fla., is filing updates from inside the NBA’s bubble at the Walt Disney World campus as the league prepares to restart its season. Follow along with us.

Monday, July 20

Lakers take to the court

What the beep?

Each media member here at Walt Disney World covering the NBA’s attempt to restart its season wears a monitor that begins beeping after you’ve been within six feet of another person for more than five seconds.

It beeps louder after 10 seconds.

The king holds court

After practice on Monday, Lakers star LeBron James addressed the media. He spoke of the death and legacy of John Lewis: “It was a sad day for all of us.”

Tania Ganguli

Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.

