Marcus Morris takes part in Clippers’ practice, three players aren’t present

Marcus Morris participated in the Clippers’ practice Tuesday, one day before their first scrimmage ahead of the NBA restart.

It is believed to be the starting forward’s first practice since arriving at the Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla., though a Clippers spokesman declined to confirm. The Clippers last practiced Sunday before taking Monday off, and Morris was not known to be with the team until Tuesday.

Starting center Ivica Zubac, reserve center Montrezl Harrell and reserve guard Landry Shamet were not seen at practice, which was attended by reporters. Harrell left the NBA “bubble” Friday to tend to an emergency family matter related to a grandmother. Shamet and Zubac did not travel with the team to Florida on July 8; Shamet posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption “Quarantine almost over.”

The Clippers will wait until Wednesday to decide who will play in that day’s scrimmage against the Orlando Magic, coach Doc Rivers said. Asked if Kawhi Leonard or Paul George would play, Rivers responded, “I don’t know yet.”

“Next scrimmage is just getting in shape, getting our team chemistry together, getting a flow, a rhythm,” Leonard told reporters on a videoconference Tuesday. “That’s what I expect us to do.”

The Clippers will also scrimmage Washington on Saturday and Sacramento on July 27 in advance of their first counting “seeding game” on July 30, against the Lakers.

“I just think it’s important for us to continue to build,” guard Lou Williams said Sunday. “I don’t think we have as much time as we think we do, so it’s time to start revving the engine up and getting going and getting the guys all on the same page, so I think for the first scrimmage on Wednesday we definitely should start working on that camaraderie that we’re going to need, making sure everybody is on the [same] page offensively, defensively, making sure we talk and just working through the basic things that we’re going to need to be successful throughout this process.”

Staff writer Tania Ganguli contributed reporting.