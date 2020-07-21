This day in sports: July 21
A look at what happened in sports history on July 21, including Mike Tyson stopping Carl “The Truth” Williams after 93 seconds in 1989.
Get used to a designated hitter in the National League, runners starting at second base during extra innings, and the extinction of relief pitching specialists.
After a 12-year break, women’s professional soccer is coming back to L.A. with a 2022 NWSL expansion team and actress Natalie Portman as part of the ownership group.
Angels reliever Keynan Middleton knelt during the national anthem before an exhibition game against the San Diego Padres.