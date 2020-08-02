WNBA roundup: Bria Hartley leads Mercury to victory over Liberty

Bria Hartley scored a career-high 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 96-67 on Sunday.

Hartley, who signed with the Mercury as a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Liberty, was 10 of 18 shooting. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, nine assists, three steals and two blocks and Brittney Griner added 16 points for Phoenix (2-2).

New York point guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, did not play due to an ankle injury suffered in Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Dream and is expected to miss a month.

Kia Nurse, who missed Friday’s game due to an ankle injury of her own, led the Liberty with 16 points but made just 3 of 17 from the field. Layshia Clarendon added 12 points and Amanda Zahui B. scored 11.

Advertisement

Aces 79, Wings 70

A’ja Wilson scored 19 points to lead five Las Vegas players in double figures and the Aces beat the Wings.

Kayla McBride and Lindsay Allen had 11 points apiece and Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby each added 10 for Las Vegas (2-2).

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (2-2) with 20 points and Satou Sabally scored 10.



Fever 93, Dream 77

Kelsey Mitchell was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points, Candice Dupree added 21 and the Fever erased an early double-digit deficit to beat the Dream.

Advertisement

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and rookie Julie Allemand added 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Indiana (2-2).

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 18 points for Atlanta (2-2), Elizabeth Williams and Chennedy Carter each added 15 — on combined 14-of-21 shooting — and Betnijah Laney had 13 points, six rebounds and matched her career high with four steals.