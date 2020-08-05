Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray lead Sparks to win over Fever
Candace Parker had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Chelsea Gray scored 16 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 86-75 on Wednesday night.
Riquna Williams added 13 points for the Sparks (3-2).
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (2-3) with 24 points, Candice Dupree scored 16 and Teaira McCowan 13.
Gray converted a three-point play to give Los Angeles the lead for good at 10-7. The Sparks used a 10-0 run to take an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter and led by as many as 21.
L.A.’s Nneka Ogwumike left the game with a minor hamstring injury. She had four points and two rebounds in 13 minutes.
