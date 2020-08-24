Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Brett Brown after first-round playoff sweep

The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons with the organization. General manager Elton Brand and the front office made the decision after Boston swept Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.

“He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances,” Brand said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction.”

Brown led the 76ers through a complete franchise restart — dubbed “The Process” — in which the team won only 75 games in his first four years.

Philadelphia won 52 games in 2017-18 and 51 in 2018-19, missing the Eastern Conference finals last year by one bounce on the rim by Kawhi Leonard’s game-winner for the eventual-champion Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of a second-round series.

The 76ers are heavily invested in their core players and will be paying Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Al Horford at least $27.5 million each next season.