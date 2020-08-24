Remembering Kobe Bryant on his birthday
-
1
Sunday would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday. The Lakers honor him in the playoffs with his “leave a legacy” motto and more.
-
2
Though the Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with the Trail Blazers, they also sense that this season is all about Kobe Bryant’s legacy.
-
3
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 on Sunday. His wife, Vanessa, wrote a heart-wrenching note on Instagram to mark the occasion.
-
4
Candace Parker showed off some custom Kobe Bryant-tribute footwear, and other Sparks players paid homage to the Lakers legend during a win over the Wings.
-
5
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined players in wearing Kobe Bryant jerseys in honor of the Lakers legend on what would have been his 42nd birthday.
-
6
The world lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven of their friends in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, but fans are expected to honor and remember the basketball great on Aug. 24, or 8-24, the numbers he wore on his jerseys during his NBA career, and just one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday.
-
7
The inaugural Mamba Week, which kicks off Aug. 23, will feature five new versions of the Kobe V Protro.