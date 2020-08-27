Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

NHL considering postponing two playoff games scheduled for Thursday

"End Racism" is displayed on the scoreboard Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
“End Racism” is displayed on the scoreboard Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
(Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
Aug. 27, 2020
12:10 PM
Share

The NHL is considering postponing the two Stanley Cup playoff games scheduled to be played Thursday following a request from a group of Black players to halt play and demonstrate the importance of social justice activism.

The league took criticism after it did not postpone any games Wednesday, when all teams in the NBA and WNBA decided not to play and were followed by some teams in MLS and Major League Baseball. The NHL held a “moment of reflection” before the day’s second game Wednesday, a mild reaction compared to the dramatic actions in the other active sports leagues.

Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada said via Twitter on Thursday that players were being told to prepare for cancellations of Thursday’s games. Philadelphia is scheduled to play the New York Islanders at 4 p.m. PDT and Vegas is scheduled to play Vancouver at 6:45 p.m. PDT.

Sports

Elliott: Naomi Osaka stood tall, and alone, in withdrawing from tennis tournament

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, looks up during her match with Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sports

Elliott: Naomi Osaka stood tall, and alone, in withdrawing from tennis tournament

Naomi Osaka’s courage following the Jacob Blake shooting, likely lost on most while wildcat player strikes spread across team sports, shouldn’t be overlooked.

Advertisement

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, which is comprised of Black players and former players, began a Twitter campaign on Thursday to ask the league to halt operations. “We the @OfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today,” San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane said. “We strongly feel this sends a message that human rights take priority over sports.”

Akim Aliu, a former player for the Calgary Flames, posted an identical tweet. He later added, “What’s more important, shining a light on social justice, police reform and inequalities of the black and brown community or playing hockey games that generate revenue for a billion dollar industry? This decision should be an easy one….come on now y’all! It’s time to wake up!!”

The NHL has few minority players. Over the years, Black players have spoken about facing racial taunts and one player, Wayne Simmonds, was the target of a thrown banana peel in 2011.

The league has organized initiatives aimed at drawing more minority athletes into the sport through its Hockey is For Everyone program, which supports youth hockey activity, and three years ago it appointed Kim Davis an executive vice president for social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. The league has annually staged events and exhibits in conjunction with Black History Month, with an aim to educate and promote inclusion.

Hockey
Helene Elliott

Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement