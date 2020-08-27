NHL considering postponing two playoff games scheduled for Thursday

The NHL is considering postponing the two Stanley Cup playoff games scheduled to be played Thursday following a request from a group of Black players to halt play and demonstrate the importance of social justice activism.

The league took criticism after it did not postpone any games Wednesday, when all teams in the NBA and WNBA decided not to play and were followed by some teams in MLS and Major League Baseball. The NHL held a “moment of reflection” before the day’s second game Wednesday, a mild reaction compared to the dramatic actions in the other active sports leagues.

Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada said via Twitter on Thursday that players were being told to prepare for cancellations of Thursday’s games. Philadelphia is scheduled to play the New York Islanders at 4 p.m. PDT and Vegas is scheduled to play Vancouver at 6:45 p.m. PDT.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, which is comprised of Black players and former players, began a Twitter campaign on Thursday to ask the league to halt operations. “We the @OfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today,” San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane said. “We strongly feel this sends a message that human rights take priority over sports.”

Akim Aliu, a former player for the Calgary Flames, posted an identical tweet. He later added, “What’s more important, shining a light on social justice, police reform and inequalities of the black and brown community or playing hockey games that generate revenue for a billion dollar industry? This decision should be an easy one….come on now y’all! It’s time to wake up!!”

The NHL has few minority players. Over the years, Black players have spoken about facing racial taunts and one player, Wayne Simmonds, was the target of a thrown banana peel in 2011.

The league has organized initiatives aimed at drawing more minority athletes into the sport through its Hockey is For Everyone program, which supports youth hockey activity, and three years ago it appointed Kim Davis an executive vice president for social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. The league has annually staged events and exhibits in conjunction with Black History Month, with an aim to educate and promote inclusion.