NFC North preview: Will Aaron Rodgers and Packers be Super Bowl contenders?

Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones, left, and Tyler Ervin jog during practice in August. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

2019 | 13-3, 1st in North

Last year in playoffs | 2019

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

In their first year under coach Matt LaFleur, not only did the Packers rebound from back-to-back losing seasons, but also they won the NFC North and finished 13-3. All that, and Aaron Rodgers was nowhere close to as accurate and efficient as he can be.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

Aaron Jones. The other Aaron takes the snaps, but Jones, the No. 1 running back, has become increasingly important in this scheme. He was eighth in the league with 1,558 total yards last season and tied for first with 19 touchdowns. He’s a dangerous receiver out of the backfield, and that should really help his quarterback.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Jordan Love. In a surprise move, the Packers traded their fourth-round pick to move up four spots and take Love, the Utah State quarterback, with the 26th pick. He has some Patrick Mahomes-like qualities and can learn at the elbow of Rodgers.