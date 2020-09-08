Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker help Sparks hand Liberty fifth straight loss
Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Riquna Williams also scored 20 points and the L.A. Sparks beat the New York Liberty 96-70 on Tuesday night.
The Sparks (15-5) remained in the hunt for a top-two seed in the postseason.
Candace Parker had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in the first quarter as Los Angeles built a 25-12 lead. The Sparks used a 26-15 third quarter to take a 22-point lead into the fourth.
Parker finished with 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Chelsea Gray had nine assists for Los Angeles (15-5). The Sparks were missing two starters as Brittney Sykes did not play after taking a knee to the stomach in the third quarter on Sunday. Sydney Wiese also hurt her ankle in the game.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 21 points, making all five of her 3-pointers, for New York (2-17), which has lost five straight. Kia Nurse had 13 points and seven rebounds and Paris Kea scored 11.
Willoughby scored 13 of New York’s 31 first-half points, but the Liberty still trailed by 11 points at the break.
