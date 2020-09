NFL milestones by Black players, coaches, executives and officials

George Taliaferro (Murray Becker / Associated Press)

George Taliaferro, halfback (Indiana). Picked by Chicago Bears in 13th round of 1949 draft but elected to sign with the Los Angeles Dons of the AAFC. Played with the Dons 1949; New York Yanks 1950-51; Dallas 1952; Baltimore 1953-54; Philadelphia 1955.