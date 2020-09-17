Expensive instructors: The salaries of every Power Five college football coach

By the time you finish reading this sentence, Nick Saban will have made more money than someone earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 makes in an hour.

That’s what happens when a society turns its college football coaches into one-man ATMs who can spew out more cash than Bank of America.

Saban’s $9.1-million salary for the 2020 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide translates to $175,000 a week, $4,375 an hour, $72.91 a minute and $1.21 per second if broken down as part of a 40-hour work week. Maybe the team’s rally cry should be “Bankroll Tide.”

It’s the same story of obscene riches for Louisiana State’s Ed Orgeron ($8.7 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.25 million) and a legion of others. Even a flock of assistants such as Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian ($2.5 million) can make more in a year than their respective school’s entire English department.

Perhaps those Pac-12 players asking their conference for a chunk of revenue should have started with the man who recruited them.

Here’s a look at the salaries of coaches at the Power Five conferences and the athletic department revenue at those schools. (Figures are latest available).

PAC-12 CONFERENCE