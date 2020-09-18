NFL Week 2 picks: Seahawks beat Patriots; Raiders top Saints

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines matchups for Week 2 of the NFL season. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500). All times are Pacific.
Giants (0-1) at Bears (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bears by 51/2. O/U: 42.
Mitch Trubisky caught fire in the fourth quarter last week, although Chicago would have lost had Lions not dropped a late end-zone pass. Still, Trubisky is riding high and at home against a suspect secondary.
Prediction: Bears 24, Giants 21
Bills (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Bills by 51/2. O/U: 41.
Bills are ready to make a move in the AFC East. Their defense is smothering, and Josh Allen can get hot, even though he missed some receivers last week. The Dolphins have some climbing to do.
Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 18
Broncos (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Steelers by 71/2. O/U: 401/2.
Elbow surgery did wonders for Ben Roethlisberger, who has that zip back in his passes. And that Steelers defense is swarming. The Broncos have firepower when healthy, but are too beat up.
Prediction: Steelers 28, Broncos 20
Jaguars (1-0) at Titans (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Titans by 81/2. O/U: 431/2.
The Jaguars didn’t get pushed around by an exceptional Indianapolis offensive line, but that’s because the Colts kept throwing. The Titans will control the clock with the run in this one.
Prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 21
Falcons (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Cowboys by 41/2. O/U: 53.
The Cowboys have started to lose players to injury they can’t afford to lose. Still, they’re at home and facing a terrible Falcons defense. Matt Ryan can put up a ton of yards, but it still won’t be enough.
Prediction: Cowboys 35, Falcons 28
Lions (0-1) at Packers (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Packers by 61/2. O/U: 491/2.
The Lions couldn’t stop the run or pass against the Bears. What’s Aaron Rodgers going to do to them? Then again, maybe Matthew Stafford and the ageless Adrian Peterson can keep the visitors in this.
Prediction: Packers 30, Lions 24
Vikings (0-1) at Colts (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 481/2.
No reason Philip Rivers should be throwing it 46 times. With that line, he should be checking into runs, establishing a ground game and setting up play-action. The Vikings lost some key players on defense.
Prediction: Colts 23, Vikings 21
49ers (0-1) at Jets (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 411/2.
The banged-up 49ers stumbled out of the gate with a loss to Arizona, and now have to travel across the country. Good thing they’re playing the Jets. Gang Green is already limping.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Jets 16
Rams (1-0) at Eagles (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 451/2.
The Rams are better when they don’t have to feed a diminished Todd Gurley all the time. Rookie receiver Van Jefferson is really intriguing. The Eagles fell apart in their opener behind a patchwork O-line.
Prediction: Rams 24, Eagles 21
Panthers (0-1) at Buccaneers (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Buccaneers by 9. O/U: 471/2.
This figures to be a bounce-back game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who made their share of dumb mistakes in the opener. Carolina’s defense is vulnerable, particularly in the secondary.
Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 17
Washington (1-0) at Cardinals (1-0)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cardinals by 7. O/U: 461/2.
Washington’s pass rush is scary, sacking Carson Wentz eight times in the opener. Kyler Murray is a different kind of quarterback, though, and DeAndre Hopkins is a threat at all times. A field goal wins this.
Prediction: Cardinals 24, Washington 21
Ravens (1-0) at Texans (0-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Ravens by 7. O/U: 50.
Lamar Jackson looked like the MVP he was last season in opener. David Johnson should be able to run it on Baltimore, but the Ravens are going to blitz Deshaun Watson like crazy and it will be jarring.
Prediction: Ravens 34, Texans 21
Chiefs (1-0) at Chargers (1-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Chiefs by 81/2. O/U: 471/2.
Not a much bigger layup than opening against the Bengals and a rookie QB, so it’s alarming the Chargers struggled. Still, Week 1 is about false alarms, so they’ll be better. Chiefs are still king, though.
Prediction: Chiefs 33, Chargers 24
Patriots (1-0) at Seahawks (1-0)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Seahawks by 4. O/U: 441/2.
Russell Wilson is poised to make MVP run, and he’s backed by a defense that’s gotten more exciting with the addition of Jamal Adams. Cam Newton had a good debut, but this isn’t facing Miami at home.
Prediction: Seahawks 31, Patriots 21
Saints (1-0) at Las Vegas (1-0)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Saints by 51/2. O/U: 49.
With Drew Brees showing his age and Michael Thomas out (ankle), the Saints suddenly look mortal. Derek Carr had a solid opener, and the Raiders can control the clock with Josh Jacobs.
Prediction: Raiders 27, Saints 23