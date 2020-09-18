NFL Week 2 picks: Seahawks beat Patriots; Raiders top Saints

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Ravens by 7. O/U: 50.

Lamar Jackson looked like the MVP he was last season in opener. David Johnson should be able to run it on Baltimore, but the Ravens are going to blitz Deshaun Watson like crazy and it will be jarring.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Texans 21

