Who will be the next Clippers coach? Here are some names to consider

When the Clippers and Doc Rivers mutually agreed to part ways Monday, it left a sixth coaching vacancy in the NBA.

The Clippers reportedly have interest in former Cleveland coach and current Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue as well as former NBA coach and current ESPN/ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

The team announced it would immediately begin a search for Rivers’ replacement. The Clippers will have competition from Houston, Indiana, New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia, which have vacancies.

Among those with ties to the Clippers that the team could consider are Sam Cassell, who is also an assistant with the club, and Chauncey Billups, former player who is an NBA analyst. Among other former coaches/analysts are Mark Jackson and Stan Van Gundy.

Advertisement

High-profile coaches with plenty of NBA wins who are unemployed include Mike D’Antoni, most recently of Houston, and Nate McMillan, formerly of Indiana. Also on the market are Kenny Atkinson (Brooklyn) and Alvin Gentry (New Orleans). Then there is possibly Jason Kidd, who is the top assistant for the Lakers.

One oddsmaker had a historic listing: San Antonio assistant Becky Hammon, who was listed 10th on its board at 14-1 odds.