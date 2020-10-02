NBA Finals: What time is Lakers-Heat Game 2?

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to put the Miami Heat in a 2-0 hole when Game 2 of the NBA Finals is played Friday night near Orlando, Fla., at AdventHealth Arena on the Disney World campus.

The Lakers routed Miami, 116-98, on Wednesday in the best-of-seven series opener. Game 2, which will be broadcast on ABC, tips off shortly after 6 p.m. (Pacific).

The Lakers will be a big favorite after the Heat listed starting center Bam Adebayo and starting point guard Goran Dragic as doubtful because of injuries.

Adebayo has a strained neck while Dragic tore the plantar fascia in his left foot. Star forward Jimmy Butler is trying to recover from a sprained left ankle and is listed as probable.

“You know, at this point, it’s all hands on deck,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Here is the schedule for the series (Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):

Game 1, Sept. 30: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC