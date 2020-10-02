NFL Week 4 picks: Bills defeat Raiders; Bucs best Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 28. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Chiefs by 7. O/U: 53.

The way Patrick Mahomes is playing with array of weapons, the Chiefs are two notches ahead of the rest of the NFL. Bill Belichick and Patriots ground game keep this interesting, but not for long.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Patriots 21