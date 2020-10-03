Filly Swiss Skydiver upsets Authentic to win the Preakness Stakes

In the most abnormal of Triple Crown years, it seemed only fitting that the only filly in the 145th Preakness Stakes, Swiss Skydiver, won the final race in the series. She was only the sixth filly to win the Preakness and first since 2009, when Rachel Alexandra won this iconic race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

Swiss Skydiver really had to dig in through the stretch as favorite Authentic pulled up almost even to the filly. Authentic was able to easily put away Tiz The Law in the Kentucky Derby, but he couldn’t put away the second-place finisher in the Kentucky Oaks. The winning margin was a neck.

The race set up oddly with Thousand Words (trained by Bob Baffert, as was Authentic) going to the front in a very slow opening quarter of 24.48 seconds in the 1 3/16 mile race, a sixteenth of a mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby.

Thousand Words started to back up down the backstretch and jockey Robby Albarado took Swiss Skydiver off the rail and slipped past Thousand Words to put her head in front of Authentic on the outside. It was a lead she wouldn’t give up.

Swiss Skydiver paid $25.40, $8.40 and $5.80. Authentic was second, followed by longshot Jesus’ Team. The rest of the 11-horse field were Art Collector, Max Player, Excession, Mr. Big News, Thousand Words, Ny Traffic, Pneumatic and Liveyourbeastlife.

“She’s such a great filly and I know everyone was asking ‘Why is she running [in the Preakness?],” winning trainer Kenny McPeek said. “She continues to get stronger. It’s amazing and I’ve been doing this for 35 years. If you are around horses, sometimes they come back tired. She never gets tired. She makes me tired dragging me around the barn every day.”

By virtue of the win, Swiss Skydiver gets a free entry into the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 7, but it’s unclear if her connections would want to go up against Maximum Security, Improbable, Tiz The Law and maybe Authentic at 1 ¼ miles.

It was Swiss Skydiver’s sixth win in 11 starts and she has raced at nine different tracks this year, winning time times, including the Santa Anita Oaks on June 6.

The race lost a lot of luster when Tiz The Law, who won the Belmont, decided to pass the Preakness in order to prepare for the $6-illion Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7. Tiz The Law finished second in the Kentucky Derby.

But the addition of new horses such as Art Collector, winner of the Blue Grass Stakes and Ellis Park Derby, and Swiss Skydiver gave the race its share of interest. Art Collector went off as the second favorite behind Authentic but Swiss Skydiver went off near 11-1.

In a normal year the Preakness is the second race in the Triple Crown series, two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three weeks before the Belmont. But in a year where traditional schedules in sports meant nothing, the Belmont was first, the Kentucky Derby second and the Preakness third.

Cherwa reported from Orlando, Fla.