Sports

Belmont winner Tiz the Law will not run at Preakness

Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, approaches the finish line on his way to winning the 152nd Belmont Stakes.
Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, approaches the finish line on his way to winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes on June 20.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 22, 2020
10:48 AM
UPDATED12:06 PM
Tiz the Law, who three weeks ago was being talked about as a possible Triple Crown winner, will skip the Preakness Stakes after his disappointing second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Tiz the Law’s owner Sackatoga Stable, made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter saying: “Disappointing that Tiz will not be able to run in the Preakness, our primary interest is doing what’s right for the horse & in this case he’s not ready.”

Knowlton said the 3-year-old colt will train up to the $6-million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Sept. 7.

In a year in which traditional schedules across almost all sports have been turned upside-down, Tiz the Law won the Florida Derby on its scheduled date of March 28, but then the Kentucky Derby and Preakness were postponed to the fall. The Belmont Stakes, normally the third leg of the Triple Crown at 1 1/2 miles, was held June 20 at 1 1/8 miles. He won that race.

Tiz the Law then went on to win the Travers Stakes, considered the Summer Derby after the normal conclusion of the Triple Crown races, on Aug. 8, his first race since the Belmont.

He was the 7-10 favorite in the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby but failed to advance on Authentic in the stretch, losing by a well-beaten 1 1/4 lengths. Authentic, trained by Bob Baffert, is scheduled to run in the Oct. 3 Preakness, as is his stablemate Thousand Words. In the Kentucky Derby, Thousand Words got agitated in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side, resulting in an automatic scratch.

Another horse that scratched out of the Kentucky Derby is Art Collector, who had a minor injury to his left front heel. He was the likely second favorite behind Tiz the Law in the Derby. The Preakness is run at 1 3/16 miles, a sixteenth of a mile shorter than the Derby.

If Tiz the Law runs in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, he will likely be going against Maximum Security, who has won six straight races including the $20-million Saudi Cup. Maximum Security runs Saturday at Santa Anita in the Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

